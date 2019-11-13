Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 45.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.79. The stock has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.