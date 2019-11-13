SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 1,432.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.73%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

