Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Up 408.3% in October

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the September 30th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 1,554,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,378. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.