Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 1,554,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,378. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

