SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.