SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Fiserv Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.65 on Monday. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 188.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,120,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,035,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

