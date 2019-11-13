Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the September 30th total of 190,900 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Superconductor Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. Superconductor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.