Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

SDPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Drilling Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,374. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $670,000.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.