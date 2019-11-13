Svb Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.01. 1,389,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,868. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.21. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

