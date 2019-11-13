Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,603.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $81,885.00 and approximately $6,603.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00238233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01496779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,032 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.