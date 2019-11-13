Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,039,000 after buying an additional 1,911,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,432,000 after buying an additional 955,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after buying an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 255,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $138.89 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

