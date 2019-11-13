Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 82,110 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 260.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in HNI by 66.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HNI by 1,546.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HNI by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $442,606. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

HNI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

