Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 95.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

