Systematic Financial Management LP Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 6,439 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $804,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $5,159,359 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.75. 158,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,585. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $140.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

