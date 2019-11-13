Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 355,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,267. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

