T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. 577,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.