Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $78.20.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $513,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

