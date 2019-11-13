TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 1,933,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,956. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

