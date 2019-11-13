TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 25.3% on Analyst Downgrade

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s stock price traded down 25.3% on Wednesday after Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a buy rating on the stock. TapImmune traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.93, 1,933,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 424,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.85 and a quick ratio of 16.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.16.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.