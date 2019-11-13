Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. 3,903,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

