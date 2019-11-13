Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.91

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as high as $68.17. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 2,013,290 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

