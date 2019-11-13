Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 114,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $52,176.96. Insiders have sold a total of 484,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,469 over the last 90 days. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

