TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75. TDK has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $106.57.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.