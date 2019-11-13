Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Up 201.0% in October

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

NYSE:TNK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

