Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 183,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

