Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,091 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Scholastic worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.82. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

