Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,945 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

