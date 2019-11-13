Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in News by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,038,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in News by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in News in the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in News by 81.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in News in the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. BidaskClub lowered News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

