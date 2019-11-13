Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRZO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 5,791,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

