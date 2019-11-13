THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

