Thomas Siering Acquires 4,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,274. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

