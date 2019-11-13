Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,940. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

