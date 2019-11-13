Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.56

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 3661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

