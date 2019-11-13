Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. 638,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $200.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

