Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $10.14 on Wednesday, hitting $148.72. 46,298,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.