Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 20,967,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,509,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.