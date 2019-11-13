Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 517,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,086. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $171.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

