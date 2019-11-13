Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

