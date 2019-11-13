Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) versus Osisko gold royalties (OTCMKTS:OR) Financial Review

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Osisko gold royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko gold royalties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Osisko gold royalties has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 89.88%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko gold royalties has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Osisko gold royalties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 3.26 -$81.46 million $0.15 57.20

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko gold royalties.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Osisko gold royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -13.55% -12.81% Osisko gold royalties -42.38% 2.71% 2.11%

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Timberline Resources does not pay a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

