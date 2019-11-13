TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $33,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 568,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 18,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.