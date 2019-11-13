TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $40,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,145 shares of company stock worth $583,165 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 368,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,423. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

