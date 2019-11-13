TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $59.11 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,645 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $59,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.30. 168,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.