TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $28.87 Million in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 508,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

AAXN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

