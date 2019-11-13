TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 339,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. 107,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

