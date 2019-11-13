Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TMDI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.61. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDI. ValuEngine raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.