Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Tivity Health updated its FY19 guidance to $2.14-2.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 35,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

