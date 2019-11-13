Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tokai Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.64, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tokai Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11.

About Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It operates through Carbon Black, Graphite Electrodes, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Other Operations segments. The company offers carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires; and as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

