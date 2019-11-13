Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.36.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.