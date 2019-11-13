Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

