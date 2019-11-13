Torray LLC Buys 6,836 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.3% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Torray LLC owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.64. The stock had a trading volume of 256,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,380. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $326.71 and a 12-month high of $446.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.53.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,807 shares of company stock valued at $32,332,453. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.